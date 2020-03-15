Home

Robert Allison Matthews

Robert Allison Matthews Notice
MATTHEWS - Robert Allison Sr., 83, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday March 6, 2020. He was born in Dec-ember 28, 1936 in Flushing NY. Survived by his wife of 58 years, Gloria and their three children, Robert, Dianne and John. Beloved Grandpa of five grandchildren Brittany, Celina, Cassandra, Christopher and Merry Grace. He also leaves behind his sister Judith Matthews Antretter. All his family and friends will rem-ember him as Dr. Bob. The family will have a private graveside service at Salisbury National Cemetery. A service at Bright Funeral Home, 405 S Main St. Wake Forest, NC. 27587
Published in Newsday on Mar. 15, 2020
