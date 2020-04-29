|
|
MORROW - Robert Andrew of Central Islip, NY, on April 23, 2020 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and six children. Bobby was born in 1951 to Andrew and Rita Morrow. He is a proud graduate of Central Islip High School and Pilgrim School of Nursing. Robert leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Sheila, and six children Sandra, Nancy (Nicholas), Eileen (Jason), Liam, Timothy and Daniel (Dana). Beloved Pop to Shae, Coraline, Jack, Eloise, Benjamin, and Connor. Prede-ceased by his parents Andrew and Rita, sister Nancy, brother John and survived by his sister Gail. Remembered fondly by his many nieces and nephews. In 1977, Robert founded Two Morrow's Pub in Patchogue, NY where customers became friends, who turned into family. These relationships were forged by his generosity, sympathetic ear and the brilliance of the "Piggy Platter" accompanied by a bowl of Seafood Bisque. Bobby had a passion for coaching within many organizations including St. John of God CYO roller hockey and Central Islip Little League. He had a love for the New York Rangers and Mets, classic cars, his Irish wool cap and chocolate milk. He leaves behind a legacy of inspiration, respect and humility. Arrangements entrusted to Moloney Funeral Home, 130 Carleton Ave. Central Islip, NY. Burial will be private, with a Mass in celebration of life at a later date. MoloneyFH.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2020