BENSON - Roebert Ramsey on August 7th, 2020, in his 90th year of East Northport. Beloved husband of Marie Benson. Loving father of Diane Hamilton, Patricia Evans and Robert Benson. Adored grandfather of Laura, Thomas, Steven, Heathermarie, Barbaranne and Jennifer. Caring great-grandfather of Landon, Robert and Olivia. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue Northport, Monday 3-8PM. Northport American Legion Post #694 Service at 7:30PM Monday. Tuesday Funeral Services are Private. Interment with U.S. Army Military Honors at Long Island National Cemetery also Private. www.nolanfh.com