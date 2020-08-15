1/
Robert Bernard Davies
DAVIES - Robert Bernard of Cape Coral, FL formerly of East Northport passed away on August 6, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Suzanne. Loving father of Robert (Corina), Michael (Barbara) and Tara (Charles) Vagnone. Cherished grandfather of Madison, Brooke, Tyler and Darren. Beloved brother of Joan (Eric) Wasserman of Anchorage, AK. Robert was the Manager and CIO of Information Services at Brown Brothers Harriman and was the Senior Managing Director at SWIFT. We will have services for our beloved father, Robert B. Davies this Sunday at Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport, NY. Visiting hours will be as follows: 2-4 and 79 pm. Interment will be on Monday August 17th at All Saints Cemetery, 855 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck, NY 11024 at 11am. A donation can be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. www.diabetes.org/donate. www.bfhli.com



Published in Newsday on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
