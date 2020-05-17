Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bilé
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Bilé

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Bilé Notice
BILÉ - Robert S., on May 15, 2020, age 86, of Mill Neck, NY. Beloved husband of Eileen. Adored father of Robert W., Linda, Daniel, Patrick, and Christine (Matthew). Treasured "Pop Pop" to Dillon, Christina and Sean. Bob honorably served in the US Army's 101st Airborne Division. He was a proud member of the New York City Fire Department for 38 years, retiring as a Battalion Chief in 1997. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling extensively with his wife, reading, boating, and fishing. Donations in his memory can be made to Uniformed Firefighters Association, 204 East 23rd Street, New York, NY 10010, C-O: The UFA Widows and Children's Fund would be appreciated. Please Make Checks Payable To: The UFA Widows and Children's Fund. In light of the current circumstances, the immediate Funeral Services are private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oyster Bay Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -