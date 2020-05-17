|
BILÉ - Robert S., on May 15, 2020, age 86, of Mill Neck, NY. Beloved husband of Eileen. Adored father of Robert W., Linda, Daniel, Patrick, and Christine (Matthew). Treasured "Pop Pop" to Dillon, Christina and Sean. Bob honorably served in the US Army's 101st Airborne Division. He was a proud member of the New York City Fire Department for 38 years, retiring as a Battalion Chief in 1997. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling extensively with his wife, reading, boating, and fishing. Donations in his memory can be made to Uniformed Firefighters Association, 204 East 23rd Street, New York, NY 10010, C-O: The UFA Widows and Children's Fund would be appreciated. Please Make Checks Payable To: The UFA Widows and Children's Fund. In light of the current circumstances, the immediate Funeral Services are private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020