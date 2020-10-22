Robert Bohnenberger

BOHNENBERGER - Robert E. of East Meadow, NY on October 20, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Audrey. Loving father of Robert (Rachel), Ruth Passarge (Frank), and Laura. Cherished grandfather of Anya, Andrew, Matthew, Michael, Ashley, Alison, and Jackson, and great grandfather of Cameron and Leah. Adored brother of Walter (Barbara). Proud US Army Veteran. He will be missed by all, including his dog Buster. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Funeral will be held Saturday at 9:30 am with a Religious Service at 10 am. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery. osheafuneral.com