Robert Bohnenberger
BOHNENBERGER - Robert E. of East Meadow, NY on October 20, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Audrey. Loving father of Robert (Rachel), Ruth Passarge (Frank), and Laura. Cherished grandfather of Anya, Andrew, Matthew, Michael, Ashley, Alison, and Jackson, and great grandfather of Cameron and Leah. Adored brother of Walter (Barbara). Proud US Army Veteran. He will be missed by all, including his dog Buster. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Funeral will be held Saturday at 9:30 am with a Religious Service at 10 am. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery. osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
OCT
23
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
OCT
24
Funeral
09:30 AM
OCT
24
Service
10:00 AM
Religious Service
Funeral services provided by
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 826-1010
