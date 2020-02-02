Home

BONITCH - Robert Peter, of Hudson, FL, formerly of Smithtown, LI on January 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia E. Bonitch. Devoted father of Robert E. Bonitch, Karen M. Marcano, Stephen C. (Susan) Bonitch and the late Michael J. Bonitch. Cherished grandfather of five: Marcus, Matthew, Kaelyn, Evan and Alivia. Dear brother of Vilma Ecker and the late Rudolph Bonitch. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Wednesday, 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, LI. Visiting Tuesday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 2, 2020
