Robert Broccolo Notice
BROCCOLO - Robert H. on Oct. 10, 2019, age 82, of Bayville, NY. Beloved father of Todd Broccolo. Loving sister of Janet O'Keefe. Proud doggie grandfather of Banjo. Devoted member of the Bayville Fire Company, a two time Chief, President, and trustee. Proud trustee of the Chief's Council. Robert also served as the Chairman of the 5th Battalion District, Fire Commissioner of Nassau County. Member of the 5th Battalion Chiefs Association, North Shore Fire Council, FASNY and NYS Fire Chief's Association. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Sunday 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. and Monday 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Firematic Service Monday at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Gertrude RC Church, Bayville, NY Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. Interment is private. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 11, 2019
