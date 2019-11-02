Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church
Robert Bruno Notice
BRUNO - Robert A. of Wantagh, NY on November 1, 2019, at the age of 63. Beloved husband of Joann. Loving father of Robert (Justine), Richard (Kristin), and Thomas (Sarah). Cherished grandfather of Olivia, Robert, and Joseph. Devoted son of Marilyn and the late Anthony. Adored brother of William (Barbara), Patricia (Steve), and Chris (Antoinette). Dedicated lawyer for over 25 years and NY State Supreme Court Judge in Mineola for 11 years. Family will receive friends Monday and Tuesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 8:30 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation lustgarten.org-donate- or (516) 737-1550. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
