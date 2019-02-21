|
CARLSTROM- Robert A. passed peacefully into glory on January 22, 2019 at the age of 92. As a young man, Robert moved to Long Island to work for Sperry and Grumman, and to raise his family with Anny, who died in 2004. He was a member of Central Church for over fifty years. Robert is survived by his wife Martha (Muffy), children David, Marilyn, Norman, Janet, and their families. A memorial service will be held at Central Church, 240 Main Street, Huntington, on Saturday February 23 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019