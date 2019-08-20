|
|
CETRINO - Robert Thomas Cetrino, age 92, of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away in the comfort of his own home on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Mr. Cetrino was born in Gardner, MA on June 21, 1927. He was a proud WWII USMC Veteran and an avid Yankee fan. But above all else, he was a loving husband, amazing father and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind. Robert is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, Thomas; daughters, Janet, Carol, Joanne, and Barbara; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; Jimmy & Rose and extended family. Viewings will be held on Wednesday,August 21st from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and again from 7:00 to 9:00 PM, both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. Mass of the Christian burial will be held 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 22nd at Saint John Neumann RC Church, 560 Walton Ave, Mount Laurel, NJ. Entombment will follow at Jesus, Bread of Life Cemetery in Mount Laurel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be sent to The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Processing Center, P.O. Box 8911, Topeka, KS 66608-9940.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 20, 2019