BIRD - Robert Charles, age 89, of Commack, NY, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19. Born and raised in Maspeth, Queens, he lived in Commack for 61 years before moving with his wife, Lorraine, to the Sunrise Assisted Living Community in Paramus, NJ, to be near family. He graduated from New York University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and earned a Master's in Education. He was a man of strong faith, a member of First Presbyterian Church in Smithtown, NY, and attended the Community Church of Glen Rock, NJ. He was on the Long Island Board of Realtors and director of the Huntington chapter in 1991. A dedicated educator for over 30 years, Bob was principal of Countrywood School in the South Huntington school district on Long Island until he retired in 1987. He was an avid baseball fan and former pitcher, and he also enjoyed fishing and gardening. Beloved and devoted husband of 68 years of Lorraine G. (Bosch) Bird. Loving father of Alison Muldoon and husband Charles, and Laura Bird and husband Michael Bennett. Cherished grandfather of Kevin, Brendan and Erin Muldoon and Julian and Catherine Bennett. Beloved son of the late Charles W. and Lillian C. Bird. Dear brother of the late Dorothy Wagner and Virginia Eskelsen. A memorial service on a date to be determined is being planned. In lieu of flowers, please give to the First Presbyterian Church of Smithtown 631-265-5151, or Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County, www.ccesuffolk.org/donate. Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2020