DUNBAR-Robert Clark, of Bell-more, NY passed away September 8, 2020. Husband of Linda, father of Audra (Marcelo) and Michael. Adored PopPop of Hope Elizabeth, Siena and Aidan. Cherished son of the late Eugene and Hazel (Duto) Dunbar, Barre, MA. Robert was a proud Eagle Scout and gra-duate of St. Francis College, Biddeford, ME. He worked for the Diocese of Rockville Centre until his enlistment and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force from 1966 - 1970. After his military service he worked for the County of Nassau as a Park Director for 30 years, retiring to become a full-time nanny to his three grandchildren. A job that brought him his greatest joy. A Mass of Christian Burial was held September 13, 2020 at St. Barnabas R.C. Church, Bell-more. Interment with military honors followed at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.







