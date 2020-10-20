RAIS - Robert Constas (Bob) of New Castle, NH, passed away peacefully in his home Thursday evening, October 15, 2020 with family by his side. Bob was born in Richmond Hill, NY on July 6, 1925 to Alice (Coppers) & Constas Rais and grew up in Jamaica, Queens with his three sisters, Kathleen (Treanor), Joan (Roberts), and Constance (Skawinski). A lifelong New Yorker until his retirement, Bob lived in Old Bethpage and West Bayshore before moving to New Castle, NH where he was a resident for 24 years. Bob met his future wife, Eileen Sheehan, while lifeguarding at Jones Beach on Long Island, NY. Bob and Eileen were married for 63 years, raised a family of five, and lived a life filled with love, laughter, and travel until her death in 2015.After a life well-lived, he will be remembered with love by his children Paula Rais (Elton Shaffer), Laura Rais, Claudia Rais-Van Florcke (Karl Van Florcke), Ellen Rais (Joseph Fraumeni), and Christopher Rais (Laurie), and his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bob will be deeply missed by his youngest sister, Constance Skawinski, along with many nieces and nephews. To view the extended obituary and for more service details, visit: www.jvwood funeralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name may be made to The Children's Museum of New Hampshire, 6 Washington St. Dover, NH 03820 (https://www.childrens-museum.org
). Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service-Buckminster Chapel.