COOK - Robert of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Hicksville, NY passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019 at the age of 87. Bob served in the U.S. Army and then worked at UPS starting as a loader and working his way to District Manager. In the early 1980's he was in charge of starting up the Next Day Air Service from Louisville, KY. Beloved husband of the late Elaine. Loving father of Joann Hasbrouck (Fred), John Cook (Kim) and Robert Cook. Cherished grandfather of John Edward, Matthew, Melissa, Lauren, Courtney, Bryan, Sean and Lindsey. Loving great grand-father of 7. Reposing Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm, Mangano Funeral Home, 1701 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 9:45am St. Matthews RC Church, Dix Hills, NY. Cremation Private.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 13, 2019