Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wenk Funeral Home
21 Payn Ave
Chatham, NY 12037
(518) 392-2909
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cuerbo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Cuerbo

Notice Condolences Flowers

Robert Cuerbo Notice
CUERBO - Robert L. Retired Detective Lieutenant Robert L. Cuerbo, 69, of Old Chatham, NY, and formally from Long Beach, NY, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, June 1st 2019, at his cherished hunting lodge. He leaves behind his beloved wife Mary T. Cuerbo, his mother Madeline Cuerbo, his sister Joanne Caggiano, and his three children Erica Cuerbo, Alex Cuerbo, and Amanda Cuerbo, as well as his grandson Francescantonio Barone. Robert dedicated 38 years of his life to the Nassau County Police Department, as well as 11 years to the Tri-Village Fire Department in Columbia County, NY, during his retirement. Visitation will be Thursday, June 6th 2019, at 3:30 pm until 7:30 pm at Wenk Funeral Home in Chatham, NY, with reception to follow. Robert will be severely missed by his family, friends, and our community - near and far.
Published in Newsday on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now