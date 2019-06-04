|
CUERBO - Robert L. Retired Detective Lieutenant Robert L. Cuerbo, 69, of Old Chatham, NY, and formally from Long Beach, NY, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, June 1st 2019, at his cherished hunting lodge. He leaves behind his beloved wife Mary T. Cuerbo, his mother Madeline Cuerbo, his sister Joanne Caggiano, and his three children Erica Cuerbo, Alex Cuerbo, and Amanda Cuerbo, as well as his grandson Francescantonio Barone. Robert dedicated 38 years of his life to the Nassau County Police Department, as well as 11 years to the Tri-Village Fire Department in Columbia County, NY, during his retirement. Visitation will be Thursday, June 6th 2019, at 3:30 pm until 7:30 pm at Wenk Funeral Home in Chatham, NY, with reception to follow. Robert will be severely missed by his family, friends, and our community - near and far.
Published in Newsday on June 4, 2019