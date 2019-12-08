Home

Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
Robert Cumberland Notice
CUMBERLAND - Robert F. ('Red') of Calabash NC, formerly from West Islip, New York, passed away December 5. 2019 at the age of 80. Robert was born on November 20, 1939 to the late Hazel and George Cumberland. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Waltraud, his daughters Deborah and Susan (Fox-Bonavita), his son John, his sister Janet (Mitchell) and his brother George. Robert was a retired carpenter and an avid fisherman. A memorial is being planned for the spring in New York.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 8, 2019
