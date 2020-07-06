Robert Curran

CURRAN - Robert Patrick, age 88, of Virginia Beach VA, formerly of Baldwin, NY, Pinehurst, NC and Garden City, NY peacefully passed on July 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carol for 62 years who predeceased him in 2017. Loving father of Robert (Jo), Suzanne Esposito (Todd), Jamie (Tiffany), Jerry, and Tim (Jennifer). Cherished grandfather of thirteen. Proud great-grandfather of four. Dear brother of the late William, Jr. Memorial Mass will be Monday, July 6th, at 10am at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Virginia Beach, VA. Interment is private. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com