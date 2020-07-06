1/1
Robert Curran
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CURRAN - Robert Patrick, age 88, of Virginia Beach VA, formerly of Baldwin, NY, Pinehurst, NC and Garden City, NY peacefully passed on July 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carol for 62 years who predeceased him in 2017. Loving father of Robert (Jo), Suzanne Esposito (Todd), Jamie (Tiffany), Jerry, and Tim (Jennifer). Cherished grandfather of thirteen. Proud great-grandfather of four. Dear brother of the late William, Jr. Memorial Mass will be Monday, July 6th, at 10am at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Virginia Beach, VA. Interment is private. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved