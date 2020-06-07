Robert Dacey
DACEY - Robert (Bob) Thomas 71, of Hauppauge, beloved husband to Marie Dacey for 48 years passed away from a stroke on May 19, 2020. Bob is survived by his three children and their families: son, Craig Dacey (Megan), daughters, Maria Cohen (Michael), Alexandra Czerwinski (David), three grandchildren, Charlotte Cohen, Nora and Reeve Dacey. Bob is also survived by his brothers William, John, and Michael Dacey and sister Margaret Hague. Bob cherished the simple things with Marie. He especially loved golf, helping his children with home improvements, and time with his grandchildren. Bob will be remembered for his big smile, generous spirit, and will be missed beyond measure. A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held in Spring 2021.Memorial contributions in Bob's name can be made to a GoFundMe for his goddaughter's family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/myles-and-abram039s-fund www.fivesfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
