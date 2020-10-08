DEACON-Robert, Fort Mill, S.C. Mr. Robert Deacon, age 88, entered heaven on October 6, and he was welcomed by the love of his life Eleanor; his beautiful daughter, Annie; his parents, Robert and Catherine; and his brothers, Thomas and Gene. He is survived by his children, Bobby, Ronnie, Kevin, Tommy, Carol, Danny, Patrick and Mike; grandchildren, Scott, Kelly, Katie, Clary, Christopher, Patrick, Kayla, Virginia, Robert, Lily, AJ, Melissa, Dante; and great-grandson, Crawford; his sisters, Maureen and Patricia, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Our father was an amazing man, retired NYPD, Clammer, painter, but most importantly husband, father and grandfather. His world was truly about his family. We could not have asked for a better Dad. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com