HEYWARD - Robert Dean, Sr. 79, of West Babylon on March 6, 2020. Retired UPS and School Bus Driver. Beloved husband of Geraldine. Loving father of Robert Jr., Patricia (Bill), Brian (Steve). Adored grandfather of Shelby, Robert, Taylor, Michael, and Courtney. Predeceased by brothers Donald, Fred and sisters Dorothy and Marion. Reposing at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 W. Main Street, Babylon, NY, March 8, 2020, 2-4:30 and 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass March 9th at Our Lady of Grace 11:00am. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 7, 2020