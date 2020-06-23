Robert DeLalio
DE LALIO - Robert P., of Dix Hills passed peacefully on June 20, 2020 at 88. Robert grew up on his parents' farm in Farmingdale, the son of immigrants from Parma, Italy. He attended a one-room schoolhouse in Melville as a child and remem-bered vividly watching fighter planes leave the nearby Grumman plant during World War II. This inspired a lifelong love of aviation. After graduation from Farmingdale High School in 1949, he enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany during the Korean War. Robert was extremely proud of his Army service. He then obtained a bachelor's degree in Physics from Hofstra College, where he met his wife, the late June (Lange) DeLalio. They settled in Dix Hills and raised five children. He worked as an engineer at Grumman, and then operated his own commercial real estate brokerage in Farmingdale for many years. Active in civic and charitable organizations throughout his life, Robert served as president of the MacArthur Airport Kiwanis Club, board chair of Madonna Heights, and member of the Bayport Aerodrome Society, Long Island Early Fliers, and Knights of Columbus. Beloved father of Alicia (Robert), Patricia (Lee), David (Nancy), Christine (Jeffrey) and Emily. Loving grandfather of Dylan, Elizabeth, Julia, Emma, Genevieve, Ethan, Peter, Mary, Samantha, and Isabella. In addition to his wife, predeceased by his parents Emma and Leon, and siblings Armand, Eunice, Leonard, Louis, George, and Richard. Visiting Tuesday (Today) 1 - 3 pm at Brueggemann Funeral Home in East Northport. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:45 am at St. Matthew RC Church in Dix Hills. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.bfhli.com



Published in Newsday on Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
