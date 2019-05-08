|
DENNIS - Robert Erick of Bohemia, NY on May 4, 2019 in his 87th year. Survived by his loving wife Joan Dennis. Beloved father of Nancy Dennis. Adored brother of the late Ronald Dennis and Dorothy Paterson. Cherished Elementary school principal to thousands. A founding trustee of the Connetquot Public Library. Reposing Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home, 1320 Lakeland Ave., Bohemia, NY where a religious service will be held Thursday 8PM. Funeral Mass Friday 10AM at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 320 Great River Rd, Great River, NY. Interment following at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visitation Thursday 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00pm. www.moloneyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Robert Dennis to the Hospice Care Network. https:--www.hospicecarenetwork.org
Published in Newsday on May 8, 2019