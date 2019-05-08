Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
1320 Lakeland Avenue
Bohemia, NY 11716
(631) 589-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Dennis

Notice Condolences Flowers

Robert Dennis Notice
DENNIS - Robert Erick of Bohemia, NY on May 4, 2019 in his 87th year. Survived by his loving wife Joan Dennis. Beloved father of Nancy Dennis. Adored brother of the late Ronald Dennis and Dorothy Paterson. Cherished Elementary school principal to thousands. A founding trustee of the Connetquot Public Library. Reposing Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home, 1320 Lakeland Ave., Bohemia, NY where a religious service will be held Thursday 8PM. Funeral Mass Friday 10AM at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 320 Great River Rd, Great River, NY. Interment following at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visitation Thursday 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00pm. www.moloneyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Robert Dennis to the Hospice Care Network. https:--www.hospicecarenetwork.org
Published in Newsday on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
Download Now