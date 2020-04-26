|
DESIDERIO - Robert, of Copiague, L.I., on April 13, 2020, at the age of 78 years, due to complications of the coronavirus. Veteran, U.S. Marine Corps. Retired Engineer, Operating Engineers Local 138. Beloved husband of MaryAnn (nee Natale). Beloved father of Denise (Joseph), Robert (Cathy), Matthew and Dawn. Cherished grandfather of Brie-Anna, Joseph (Sarah), Gina-Marie, Matthew, Steven & Francesca. Dear brother of Angelina, Anthony, Joseph, Louis and Vincent. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, funeral services are private. A Memorial service, with U.S. Marine Corps Honors, will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wreaths Across America or Tunnel to Towers. Arrangements entrusted to D'Andrea Bros. Funeral Home, Copiague, L.I. www.dandreabrosfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020