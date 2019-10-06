|
DRUCKENMILLER - Robert C. of Hauppauge, NY on October 3, 2019 in his 88th year. Beloved husband of the late Ann. Devoted father of Susan Kaczmarek (Francis), Jane Ronneberg,Carol Druckenmiller, Thomas (Lisa), Timothy (Christina). Adored grandfather of Francis, Katie (Jeff), Amy (Bill), John, Patrick, Kira, Sean and the late Elizabeth. Robert was a teacher for 42 years and for 35 years taught at Hauppauge High School. He taught students mathematics and life lessons. He was a devoted coach to his football, wrestling and lacrosse teams. After retiring from Hauppauge High School in 1996, he spent 23 years teaching and assisting women to obtain a GED and learn English at the Opening Word in Wyandanch. Robert was an active member of St. Thomas More RC Church and served as a lector. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to Opening Word Program 1434 Straight Path, Wyan- danch, NY 11798. www. openingword.org Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home 840 Wheeler Road (RT. 111) Hauppauge, NY where a religious service will be held Tuesday. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:45AM St. Thomas More RC Church Hauppauge. Memorial Visitation Monday 7-9PM & Tuesday 2-4PM & 7-9 PM. Cremation Nassau-Suffolk Crematory Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 6, 2019