Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church
Robert Druckrey Notice
DRUCKREY - Robert L. of Wantagh, NY on May 16, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Ann. Loving father of Diane Lentino, William (Lisa), and the late Daniel. Cherished grandfather of Kristiana, Olivia, and Nicholas. Adored by his predeceased siblings. Proud US Army Veteran. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 18, 2019
