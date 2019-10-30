|
GROSS-Robert E., of Uniondale (formerly of Hicksville), on October 27, 2019, at age of 100. Beloved husband of the late Olga. Dear father of Robert (and his wife, Carol) and Christina Deer and the late Marilynn. Loving grandfather of Jennifer (and Robert) Blackwood. Cherished great-grand- father of Angelina. Lydia, and Lila Blackwood. Worked for Sperry Gyroscope, Lake Success for over 41 years. The family will receive friends at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home (Hicksville Chapel), 47 Jerusalem Ave. (corner of W.Marie St.) on Thursday 7 to 9 pm and Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. Church service Saturday 10 am at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 40 W. Nicholai St., Hicksville. Interment Evergreens Cemetery, Brooklyn. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Published in Newsday from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019