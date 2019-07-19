Home

Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Reposing
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William the Abbot RC Church
Seaford, NY
View Map
Robert E. Jones


1947 - 2019
Robert E. Jones Notice
JONES - Robert E., on July 16, 2019, of Seaford. Retired Sergeant, Nassau County Police Department. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Oakes). Loving father of Kelly Ann Hanratty (Matt), and Kimberly Jones Turano (Ed). Cherished grandfather of Julia Margaret, Madeline Clare, Jack Edward, Max, Caitlin Joan, Shannon Clare, and Declan X. Robert. Dear brother of the late Kathleen (Dan McMurray), and Kevin Jones (Patty). Reposing Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10 AM at St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford. Entombment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th FL., New York, NY 10004 would be appreciated. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on July 19, 2019
