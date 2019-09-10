Home

Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Reposing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Reposing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
Amityville, NY
View Map
Resources
Robert E. (Bobby) Keelan

Robert E. (Bobby) Keelan Notice
KEELAN - Robert (Bobby) E. of Massapequa, LI 4-15-19 - 9-7-19 has gone home. US Navy Veteran, singer, dancer, tennis player, church volunteer and soul brother #1. Survived by his daughter Kerry Ann Keelan and grandchildren Olivia and Scott. Predeceased by his parents Frances and James Keelan and nephew Ashley Parker. Survived by his siblings Ann Marie (Richard) Pasquinelli, Eileen Parker, Daniel Keelan, Maureen Fitzpatrick, Clare (Damir) Vukasinovic, Jimmy Keelan, Frances (Guy) Thomas as well as his many nieces and nephews. Reposing Wednesday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:30 am St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Amityville. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. As an alternative to flowers, the family has suggested memorial contributions to Suffolk County United Veterans, c-o Association for Mental Health and Wellness, 979 Johnson Ave. Ronkonkoma, NY 11779. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 10, 2019
