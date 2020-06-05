MARTIN - Robert E., on June 2, 2020 in his 89th year, of Northport. Proud U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of Helen. Loving father of Terrence Martin (Sue), Andrew Martin (Lisa Marie), the late Gregory Martin (Melissa). Proud grandfather of six wonderful grandchildren. Fond brother of Barbara Stanbury. Robert was an elementary school teacher in Central Islip schools, and worked in various positions at the Crab Meadow Golf Course for many years. Services Private.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 5, 2020.