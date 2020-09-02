SUTTON - Robert E. of Jensen Beach, Florida and Constance Bay, Ontario, passed peacefully in Fort Pierce, Florida, on August 15, 2020 at age 91. Bob is survived by his children Geoffrey (Judith) Broadhurst, R. Scott (Justine) Broadhurst, Wendy (Thomas) Pascale, Holly (David) Sutton Brass, and grandchildren Sean, Alicia, Juliette, Amanda, Madison and Benjamin. Bob was predeceased by his dearly loved wife of 53 years, Lois C. Sutton, his parents and his sister Jean Sutton. Bob was born on May 2, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York, to Irving and Beatrice Sutton, and raised in Hollis, Queens. He served in the U.S. Army in Japan at the end of WWII, and taught sixth grade at Barnum Woods Elementary School in East Meadow, New York, from which he retired. A devoted husband and father of four, he was also a lifeguard and comp-etitive chess player, pocket billiards player, acquainted with Willie Mosconi, Irving Crane and other great players of the day, and a New York State horseshoe champion who competed at the world tournament level. He loved to discuss politics and current events, was distinctly civics-minded, and family dinners routinely featured lively debate on varied topics. Above all, though, he was a man of great character, a loving, loyal family man who helped take care of and make life better for every last member of his immediate and extended family for their entire lives. For decades, he spent summers in Constance Bay, Ontario, overlooking the Ottawa River and Gatineau Hills, with his wife and children, making endless beautiful memories for all of early morning swims, days on the beach, starry night skies, horseshoes, and big summer dinners with family and dear neighbors and friends. He was a member of the Community Church of East Williston, New York for decades and later of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Kilmaurs, Ontario. A memorial service is scheduled for September 2, 2020, followed by a graveside service at Maple Grove Cemetery in Kew Gardens, New York. Due to pandemic concerns, only immediate family will be in attendance at services, but we will be forever grateful for your thoughts and prayers in our Dad's honor. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, Alzheimer Society of Canada, or other charity of your choice
would be warmly appreciated.