Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
(516) 746-0585
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home
1201 Franklin Avenue
Garden City, NY
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home
1201 Franklin Avenue
Garden City, NY
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:30 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home
1201 Franklin Avenue
Garden City, NY
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home
1201 Franklin Avenue
Garden City, NY
Interment
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Nassau Knolls Cemetery
Port Washington, NY
Robert E. Van Meter Notice
VAN METER - Robert E., (89) passed away January 13, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Beloved son of the late Karl and Bessie Van Meter. Loving husband of the late Barbara with whom he shared 49 loving years. He is survived by his three children, Linda Starkey (Earle), Robert R. Van Meter (Cindy) and Kenneth K. Van Meter (Kris Landy). Cherished grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 6. Lieutenant of the U.S. Navy, earning the National Defense Service medal. Proud salesman of Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. from 1954 to 1985, earning the Liberty Mutual Sales Hall of Fame in 1969. Long-standing member of the Garden City Community Church, Garden City, NY. Bob's passions were flying model airplanes, gardening, and playing bridge and bingo. Visitation Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm, with services held at 3:30pm and 7:00pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City, NY. Interment Saturday 11:00am at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington, NY.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 16, 2020
