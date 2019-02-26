Home

Robert Eising

Robert Eising Notice
Eising Robert G. (Bob-O) on February 22, 2019 in FL. Longtime resident of Mineola. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving Father of the late Thomas, Stephen, Bill, Paul and the late Barbara Ann. Cherished Grandfather of 7 and Great Grandfather of 3. Member of the Corpus Christi Council #2502, Knights of Columbus, Mineola. Visiting Wednesday 7-9pm & Thursday 2-5 and 7-9pm, Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Ave., Mineola. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45am Corpus Christi Church, Mineola. Interment LI National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 26, 2019
