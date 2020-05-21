|
CZACHOR- Robert (Bob) F., 78 of Bay Shore, NY, passed away on Saturday, May 16th. Robert was born in Brooklyn, on May 5, 1942 to Margaret (Kennell) and Adam Czachor. After graduating from High School, Robert married started a family and settled in Bayshore. Robert worked for Grumman Corp. until his retirement in 1993.Robert enjoyed the outdoors and supported conservation efforts such as The Arbor Day Society and Seatuck Environmental Association. As a beekeeper and gardener, he understood the delicate balance in nature. He would try to heal the injured creatures his children brought him and became very good at rehabilitating baby birds. He enjoyed boating, fishing and the beach, but not so much the sand. After a weekend visit to Mystic Seaport and a correspondence class with US Merchant Marine, he decided to build his own sailboat. His 19 foot retractable keel sailboat, made its maiden voyage around the Hecksher State Park Marina just a few summers later. Robert also enjoyed indoor hobbies, as a Philatelist he collected stamps from around the world and was proud of the time he spent cataloging his collection. He built model airplanes, rockets and boats. If he was inside there was also a very good chance that Perry Mason, Bonanza or Quincy were on the TV Robert was preceded in death by his father, Adam, his mother, Margaret and his brothers, Jeffrey and Stephen. He is survived by his four children; Lorraine Leary, Denise Campbell, Robert G. Czachor and Matthew Czachor, his grandchildren; Jennifer DeGennaro, Peter Nastasi, Brianna Leary, Olivia Leary, Keisha Hardy, Samuel Campbell, Randy Barbera, Robert Czachor, Graciela Czachor, Justin Czachor and Abigail Czachor, great- grand- children; Devin DeGennaro, Jake DeGennaro, Makenzie DeGennaro, Addison Nastasi, Owen Nastasi, Angelo Bermudez, Marley Barbera and Phoenix Barbera, siblings; Kenneth Czachor of Middel- burgh, NY; Gloria Mais of Patchogue, NY; Barbara Dressel of Summerset, PA and many nieces and nephews. Private Services for the family will be held at Chapey Funeral Home, East Islip. A Memorial Service will be held for family and friends at a later date, following the current Covid-19 restrictions.
Published in Newsday on May 21, 2020