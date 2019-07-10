|
FLYNN- Robert F., of Bethpage and Hicksville passed away suddenly on July 8, 2019 at the age of 58. Proud Army Veteran. Cherished father of Devin and Alli. Beloved son of Gail and the late William. Loving sister of Dana Fallon (Danny). Survived by his wife Patricia. The family will receive visitors today, Wednesday 7-9pm and Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Service Friday, 10am at the funeral home. Interment with military honors following at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on July 10, 2019