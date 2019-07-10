Home

Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 931-1454
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
Robert F. Flynn


1961 - 2019
FLYNN- Robert F., of Bethpage and Hicksville passed away suddenly on July 8, 2019 at the age of 58. Proud Army Veteran. Cherished father of Devin and Alli. Beloved son of Gail and the late William. Loving sister of Dana Fallon (Danny). Survived by his wife Patricia. The family will receive visitors today, Wednesday 7-9pm and Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Service Friday, 10am at the funeral home. Interment with military honors following at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on July 10, 2019
