HESSE - Robert F. (Bob) of Mineola and Williston Park on May 11, 2020 at the age of 86, peacefully of natural causes. Beloved husband of 63 years of Rita (Minary). Loving father of Jacqueline (Raymond) Callan; Jeanette (John) Healy and Jeanmaire (Daniel) Sheridan. Devoted grandfather of Laura Healy, Patrick Healy, Jillian Sheridan, Christine Sheridan, Kiera Sheridan, Christina (James) Watson, Matthew Callan and Michael Callan. Dear brother of Ann (late Robert) Druckery, Gail (Carl) Sacco and the late Janet (John) Aymil. Dear brother-in-law of Florence (Minary) Dix and the late Barbara (Minary) Farrell and numerous nieces and nephews. Graduate of LaSalle Academy and Queens College. Proud Korean War Veteran of the US Army. Retired Battalion Chief FDNY (31st Battalion). Bob was active in St. Aidan's Church, the Village of Williston Park, American Legion Post 144, the Williston Park Senior Club and a member of Knight's of Columbus. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name can made to St. Francis Breadline 144 West 32nd Street, New York, NY 10001 or American Legion Post 144, P.O. Box 1, Williston Park, NY 11596. www.weigandbrothers.com
Published in Newsday on May 18, 2020