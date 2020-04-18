Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McNamara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. McNamara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert F. McNamara Notice
McNAMARA - Robert F., 76 passed away peacefully of non covid related illness on April 15, 2020. Resident and Mayor of the Village of Flower Hill. Longtime Summer resident of Montauk until 2012. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Virginia, sons Timothy and Keith, daughter Susan and sis- ister Patricia Grandison. Brother- in-law of Virginia & Theodore Brush. He is also survived by many cousins, neices and nephews. A virtual Funeral Mass was held on April 17, 2020 at Holy Rosary Church, Grey- stones, Co Wicklow Ireland conducted by Fr. Gerard Tyrell. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in his name be made to St. Frances Hospital Foundation, 100 Port Washington Boulevard Roslyn NY 11576.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -