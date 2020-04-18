|
McNAMARA - Robert F., 76 passed away peacefully of non covid related illness on April 15, 2020. Resident and Mayor of the Village of Flower Hill. Longtime Summer resident of Montauk until 2012. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Virginia, sons Timothy and Keith, daughter Susan and sis- ister Patricia Grandison. Brother- in-law of Virginia & Theodore Brush. He is also survived by many cousins, neices and nephews. A virtual Funeral Mass was held on April 17, 2020 at Holy Rosary Church, Grey- stones, Co Wicklow Ireland conducted by Fr. Gerard Tyrell. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in his name be made to St. Frances Hospital Foundation, 100 Port Washington Boulevard Roslyn NY 11576.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 18, 2020