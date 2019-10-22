|
MULLIGAN - Robert F., longtime resident of Westbury, NY on October 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen (nee) Romano. Devoted father of Robert Mulligan Jr., Virginia & James Barry, Mary Alice & Jeff Krawchuk, Brian & Maria Mulligan, Chris & Sarah Gnerre Mulligan. Cherished grand-father of John, Sydney, Brendan, Joseph, Stephen, Laura, and David. Dear brother of Thomas & Mary Mulligan, George Mulligan. Also loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Donohue Cecere Funeral Home located at 290 Post Ave., Westbury, NY (516) 333-0615. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 11 AM at St. Brigid's RC Church, Westbury, NY. Interment to follow in Holy Rood Cemetery. www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 22, 2019