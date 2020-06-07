PELOSI - Robert F., Sr., age 88, of St. Augustine, FL, passed away peacefully with his daughter Joan by his side on Sunday, May 24, 2020 after a brave battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was the former Sr. Vice President/Secretary of Reliance Federal Savings in Garden City and retired after 35 years of dedicated service in banking. Robert (Bob) was born to the Blanche Smith and Rocco Pelosi on December 17, 1931, in Flushing, Queens. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps where he proudly served his country in the Korean War from 1951-1954. Honorably discharged, he was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in action, the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. He was a very active member of the East End Detachment of the Marine Corps League. Born and raised in Flushing and devoted father of six, Bob Pelosi moved his family to Center Moriches in the early 1970's. It was there he would spend the next 40 years on his beloved Laura Lee Drive before retiring to South Carolina. An avid boater, his favorite past times were fishing, baseball, golf or just working on something in his garage. A loving father, husband, grandfather, friend and proud Marine, his legacy of love, integrity, and resilience will live on in the hearts of all those he loved. Robert is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Brown), his daughters; Barbara Lukert Williams, Joan Giammatteo, his son, Daniel John. Loving grandfather of 18, great-grandfather of 11 and beloved brother of Ronnie Martiny. Robert was predeceased by his former wife and mother of his children, Janet (Kalmus), their daughter; Janet Ann Smith, and their sons; Robert Francis Jr. and James Paul. A mass of Christian burial will be followed by Interment with Military Honors at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Center Moriches at a later date. Services will be private due to current restrictions of public gatherings. Donations can be made in the memory of Robert F. Pelosi Sr. to The Wounded Warrior Project or Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 7, 2020.