Robert Fitzgerald
1955 - 2020
FITZGERALD - Robert "Bob" James was born May 28, 1955 in Scranton, PA. Robert was an avid and gifted golfer playing at the collegiate level at Kings College where he graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree in English. He chose a career in the financial industry and married his wife Pamela in 1980. They had five children Erin, Ryan, Robbie, Kaitlin and Ashley. Robert loved spending time with his family telling great stories and watching sports, especially Notre Dame football. He loved horse racing, golfing with family and friends and was a man of great faith attending mass every Sunday. Robert became a grandfather in 2017 when his daughter Erin had his first grandson Grant and they became best friends. He was then blessed when his daughter Kaitlin had his second grandson Jack who he adored along with his son-in-law Andy. The amount of love Robert had for his family was indescribable and he fought until the very end to be with them. Robert was a loving husband and father and will be missed dearly. He would always say: "Never say bye, say see ya" We will see you later but for now: "May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hands" -Traditional Gaelic Blessing There will be a private funeral service on September 1, 2020. If you would like, please donate to St. Jude in honor of Robert which was his favorite patron saint.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 28, 2020.
