Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Anthony of Padua RC Church,
20 Cheshire Place
East Northport, NY
View Map
Robert Flanagan Notice
FLANAGAN - Robert passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 5, 2019 in his home in Northport. He was 89 years old. Bob was born on April 19, 1929 in Brooklyn to parents James and Catherine Flanagan. After serving 4 years in the US Army, Bob attended St. John's University where he received his Bachelor and Master of Arts degrees, and also pursued his Doctoral degree in English. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Joanne (nee Hassett); his sister, Jean; his six children, Siobhan, Sean (Andrea), Moninne (Stephen) LaPalme, Ciaran (Laura); Brenainn (Jaime), Conall (Ana); and his nine grandchildren, Ryan, Makaela, Ciara, Gabrielle, Cael, Mia, Rowan, Olivia, and Darby. Bob's family will receive friends on Thursday, February 7, from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Brueggemann's Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. A Funeral Mass celebrating Bob's life will be held on Friday, February 8, at 9:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, 20 Cheshire Place, East Northport. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 6, 2019
