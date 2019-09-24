Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church
Interment
Following Services
Calverton National Cemetery
Robert Froehlich Notice
FROEHLICH - Robert G. of Wantagh, NY on September 22, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Louise. Devoted father of James (Lorraine), and the late Robert. Cherished grandfather of Dawn, James, and John. Loving great-grandfather of Ryan, Brendan, Colin, Gabrielle, & Aubrey. Adored brother of Vincent, Joseph, William, Elizabeth,late Dorothy. Proud US Navy WWII Veteran. Dedicated Lieutenant in the Nassau County Police Dept. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 10 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 24, 2019
