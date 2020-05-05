Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kissinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert George Kissinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert George Kissinger Notice
KISSINGER - Robert (Bob) George, (86). Robert was born in Pittsburgh, PA, son of Joseph and Esther Kissinger. Bob served in the Korean War. He graduated from University of Pittsburgh and received his masters from Indiana University. Bob and his wife, Gail moved to Syosset, NY. He taught Math at Manhasset HS where he was union rep and class advisor. He was also a deacon and confirmation class teacher at Faith Lutheran Church in Syosset. Bob retired to a house on a lake in Hawley, Pa. his grandchildren have many fond memories of "Grandpa" there. Bob is survived by his wife, Gail (who passed a year after his passing), his children, Ruth Mandresh, Robert Kissinger Jr., Russ Kissinger, Lynn Bo. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 4 great grand-children.
Published in Newsday on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -