KISSINGER - Robert (Bob) George, (86). Robert was born in Pittsburgh, PA, son of Joseph and Esther Kissinger. Bob served in the Korean War. He graduated from University of Pittsburgh and received his masters from Indiana University. Bob and his wife, Gail moved to Syosset, NY. He taught Math at Manhasset HS where he was union rep and class advisor. He was also a deacon and confirmation class teacher at Faith Lutheran Church in Syosset. Bob retired to a house on a lake in Hawley, Pa. his grandchildren have many fond memories of "Grandpa" there. Bob is survived by his wife, Gail (who passed a year after his passing), his children, Ruth Mandresh, Robert Kissinger Jr., Russ Kissinger, Lynn Bo. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 4 great grand-children.
Published in Newsday on May 5, 2020