|
|
SALE - Robert Gerald was born a Brooklyn Dodger fan on April 7, 1937 and was forever rooting for Carl Furillo. He made his way to Bucknell as a center fielder for the baseball team and specialized in bunting and stealing home. There, he developed a cadre of life-long friendships. He later graduated from NYU law school, and established himself as a prominent criminal defense attorney on Long Island. Robert was a beloved husband to Janis. A devoted father to his five boys: Peter (Michelle), Andrew(Felicia),Rick (Melinda) and twins Chris (Rebecca) and Mike (Alycia), and an adored grandfather to fourteen grandchildren: Derek (15), Peyton (15), Cody (14), Sabrina (14), Lola (13), twins Darby and Emmy (12), Madisyn (12), Jared (12), Max (10), Tyler (10), Avery (9), Zach (7), and Jason (5). He will be remembered for wearing pajamas under his tuxedos with red socks, Broadway tunes, witty jokes, everlasting stories, and twelve holes-in-one! Sadly, Robert passed away November 5, 2019.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 10, 2019