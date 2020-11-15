1/1
GERMEROTH - Robert (Bob), 90, of Buffalo, New York (formerly of Smithtown, New York) passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He now joins the love of his life Anne, who passed away in 2014, in heaven. There was nothing Robert could not build or repair - from computers to brakes on the car, he tackled it all. Bob was a Geologist with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for over 25 years, and a consulting hydro- geologist at Dvirka & Bartilucci Consulting Engineers before his retirement in 1992. He was a lifelong ham radio operator, which included, among other things, connecting families with soldiers during the Vietnam war. Bob was a former trustee of the Smithtown Public Library and with his wife, was a coordinator for the RCIA program at The Parish of The Holy Cross in Nesconset for many years. He also served as an usher and a member of the parish council. Robert graduated from the elite Stuyve- sant High School in NYC in 1948 and City College in NYC in 1952. Robert earned his Masters degree at New York University in Micropaleontology. Robert is survived by his children Joan (Richard), Peter (Cynthia), Elizabeth and Judith (Philip) as well as grandchildren Eric (Amanda), Emma, Sarah Beth, Robert, Ethan and Charlotte and great-grandson James; and his beloved sister Joan (late William) Timalonis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Germeroth's memory to the Buffalo City Mission, 100 E. Tupper St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Arrangements by Amigone Funeral Home, Inc. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Newsday on Nov. 15, 2020.
