GREENBAUM - Robert W. of Hicksville, NY, born on May 9, 1929 in Staten Island, NY, passed away peacefully at age 89 on March 15, 2019 at the Mary Anne Tully Hospice Inn at Melville, NY. Robert was married and a devoted husband for 68 years to his childhood sweetheart Lorraine and was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph. Robert is survived by his sons, William, Steven, and Robert; daughter, Gail; grandchildren, Tammy, Robert, Jenny, Thomas, Kayla, Steven and Katherine; and great-grandchildren, Gina, Jessica, Kyle, Jessica, Katelyn and Laney. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's name to the Alzheimer Foundation of America. Friends and family can pay their respects on March 20, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00p.m. at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W Old Country Road, Hicksville, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 19, 2019