GUNTHER - Robert B., 89, of Islip, NY, died on June 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Grace. Loving father of Jane Gunter, Susan Ciano, Kathryn Tellekamp (Tim) and Jean Gunther. Proud granfather of Samantha, Dan, Tim and Matt. Dear brother of Richard and Jean. Due the current health crisis, services were private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home. www.raynordandrea.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 8, 2020.