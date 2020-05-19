|
|
HANNON - Robert Thomas passed away on May 15, 2020. He was a long time resident of Seaford and Massapequa, NY. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 18, 1935 where he and his brother, Donald, were raised by his aunt, the late Kathryn Watson of Seaford. They both served as altar boys at St. William the Abbot RC Church. He was a 1952 graduate of Amityville High School where he was a participant in the wrestling program. He graduated from Cortland State Teachers College with a degree in education and was in the wrestling program while at Cortland. Proud Veteran of U.S. Army Chemical Corp, attached to the 82nd Airborne Division; Ft Bragg, NC. He taught grade school at Seaford Harbor School, Seaford, NY for over 30 years. He was a favorite among students and was fondly known as "No homework Hannon". Bob or Tom, as he was known by either, was an avid fisherman and a tennis player. His cause of death was dementia related and because of this he was most recently a resident of The Bristol in West Babylon and was cared for by their very gracious and caring staff. Tom is survived by his daughter Michelle Hannon, his cousins Collin and Anne Mullin of Amityville, David Michael and Becky Higgins of Central Islip, and Darby Higgins Radmanesh (Mark) of Kentucky. He was predeceased by his brother Donald (Ducky) Hannon. There will be a private blessing at St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford, NY. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 19, 2020