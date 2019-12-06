|
HAUFF - Robert 88, of Largo, Fl. Peacefully passed November 14th. From the Bronx to West Babylon to a successful career in banking. Preceded in death by wife Patricia and son Gregory. Survived by his wife of 26 years, Ginny and children Stephen, Linda and Michael. Stepfather to Sal, Kathy and Donna. Grandfather to Tara, David, Stephen Jr., Luke, Nicholas, Christopher, Michael and Amelia. Brother to Gerard. The Celebration of his Life will be held at: Johnstons Funeral Home, 305 N. Wellwood Ave. Lindenhurst, NY 11757 on Sunday, December 8th 4pm to 8pm
Published in Newsday on Dec. 6, 2019