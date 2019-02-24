Home

Robert (Bob) Henken

Robert (Bob) Henken Notice
HENKEN - Robert (Bob), 83, of Jericho, NY, on February 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Marion. Loving father of Nancy (Randy) Stuzin and Bonnie (Jon) Krieger. Adored grand-father of Lauren, Devin, Matthew, Lucas, Ryan and Jolie. Brother of Irene (Jack) Oelberger and Michael (Irene) Henken. An outdoor enthusiast, Bob enjoyed skiing, sailing and flying model airplanes. Bob owned an insurance agency and will be remembered for his easy disposition, friendly manner, honesty and integrity.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 24, 2019
